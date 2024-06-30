Patriots Superstar Seen As Trade Option; Should Eagles Pursue Stunning Deal?
There sure will be plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next few months.
The 2024 NFL season quickly is approaching. Training camp with kick off in July and preseason games will follow shortly after. There still are some top free agents out there looking for new homes who should find some soon. And also, there likely will be a plethora of trades that get done before the season kicks off.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of five teams that could be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline and mentioned the New England Patriots as an option. He mentioned players who could be moved and threw star defensive end Matthew Judon's name out there.
"A few early losses should have the Patriots looking to offload some veteran talent in search of draft capital and a youth movement," Ballentine said. "Matthew Judon is a marketable pass-rusher and they would save $6.7 million in cap space. Judon is coming off a torn bicep that cost him most of the 2024 campaign but could hold value with teams if he gets off to a good start...Potential Trade Candidates: Edge Matthew Judon, (Wide Receiver) JuJu Smith-Schuster, (Defensive Tackle) Davon Godchaux"
If Judon somehow becomes available, the Philadelphia Eagles should be in hot pursuit. It has been said this offseason that the Eagles need some help on the edge and Judon is one of the league's best when healthy. He had four sacks in four games played last season before getting injured.
In 2022, Judon was fully healthy and racked up 15 1/2 sacks while finishing ninth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting. If he is available, the Eagles should pay whatever it costs to get him.
