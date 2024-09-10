Eagles Could Acquire Veteran Rival From Giants To Add More Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2024 National Football League season off just as they hoped to.
Philadelphia traveled to Brazil to take on the Green Bay Packers and came away with its first win of the season. It was a sloppy game and yet the Eagles still were able to put up 34 points. If the Eagles can clean a few things up, they certainly will be a force to be reckoned with.
If the Eagles wanted to add a little depth in free agency, they still have the cap space needed to do so. One player who was mentioned as a fit is former New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks guard Mark Glowinski by Bleacher Report's scouting department.
"Add Now: G Mark Glowinski," Bleacher Report said. "Mekhi Becton and Tyler Steen suffered injuries toward the end of training camp, so it might be smart for Philadelphia to bring in another guard as an insurance policy. Granted, both players were left off this week's injury report, but neither of them has much NFL starting experience at guard, so it wouldn't be a bad idea to add someone who does.
"Glowinski would be a good option since he has nine years of experience, primarily lining up at right guard, and was with the Giants over the last two years, so he should know the NFC East well."
Philadelphia has experience facing off against Glowinski and likely could sign him for cheap. A contender can never have too many solid pieces on the offensive line, especially if they are a run-heavy team like the Eagles.
