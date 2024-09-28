Eagles Could Be Option For $82 Million Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have been bitten by the injury bug.
Philadelphia clearly isn't at full strength heading into its Week 4 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles won't have receiver DeVonta Smith or the matchup, as he already was ruled out for the game due to a concussion.
Fellow star receiver A.J. Brown is questionable due to a hamstring injury, and offensive tackle Lane Johnson also is questionable due to a concussion of his own, among other ailments throughout the team.
The Eagles have some cap space and should take a look at the free-agent market. Philadelphia has what it takes to do something special this year, but there have been so many injuries across the league already, and the Eagles haven't been exempt. Because of this, the team should consider adding capable depth all throughout the roster.
One player who should be an option is former New England Patriots and Las Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson. Philadelphia's secondary has dealt with some injuries of its own this season. although it's in good shape right now.
Jackson is a former star who was one of the top cornerbacks in football at one point. He even landed a mega $82 million deal, but things didn't work out. He is still available on the open market and could be had for cheap. If the Eagles want to make an addition, Jackson is one of the top overall free agents still available. Why not bring in a player of his caliber at a discount?