Eagles Could Be Without Two Defensive Players When They Host Giants
It only took Azeez Ojulari two-and-a-half games to suffer another injury. He’s had a history of them, and they usually cost the edge rusher games played like they did when he was with the New York Giants.
This week probably won’t be any different after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that he doesn’t expect him to play in the Eagles’ rematch game against the New York Giants on Sunday.
Ojulari suffered a hamstring injury in a 28-22 win over the Vikings on Sunday. Two days later, the Eagles reached a deal for Brandon Graham to unretire and see what he can add to an edge position running low on healthy bodies.
After playing all 17 games as a rookie with the Giants in 2021, Ojulari played just seven, 11, and 11 over his next three seasons. He was inactive for the first four games this season and was asked last week about the process he undertook during that down time.
“I was just locked in one day at a time, tried to stay focused, take care of my body, and keep working every day at practice to find ways to improve myself and my game,” he said. “Just stay positive and keep my faith right.”
Eagles Could Be Without Starting Cornerback
The Eagles could also be without cornerback Adoree Jackson, who suffered a concussion in the second half against Minnesota. Jackson looked awfully woozy when he left the game with 6:04 to play in the third quarter after logging 23 defensive snaps. Kelee Ringo entered and played 22 snaps from there.
“I thought Adoree was doing fine, and Kelee did fine when he was in there,” said Fangio. “Some of the completions he’s given up, not all of them, but some of them have come on tough routes. So, still think he can eventually be better than he’s been. His opportunities will keep coming probably and hopefully he’ll turn the corner.”
Jakorian Bennett has been on injured reserve for the last four games, so he is eligible to return this week, and maybe he gets added to the cornerback mix if Jackson cannot play. It would first have to start with the Eagles opening his 21-day practice window to return to play.
Fangio gave Bennett’s grade an incomplete when asked how he thought Bennett had been doing before suffering an injury. Bennett was acquired in a summer trade with the Raiders, who landed defensive tackle Thomas Booker in the deal.
“I just never felt like I had a good handle on what he is and what he isn’t,” said Fangio. “I just don’t think he played enough to answer that with definitive conviction.”