Brandon Graham Makes It Official - "I'm Back"
PHILADELPHIA - Brandon Graham made it official, going on his Unblocked podcast to make the announcement on Tuesday morning.
“Hey, what’s up, everybody? Welcome back to Unblocked," he said. "According to sources and what you all have heard, now you can hear it from me – I’m back one more time. I’m excited. No expectations, I’m just trying to help the team.”
The report broke on Sunday that Graham was expected to unretire and was in negotiations to return. His teammates reacted to it in the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium following the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Vikings to reach 5-2.
“(Eagles owner) Jeffrey Lurie said it last year, and he said it perfectly - there are people that are energy takers and energy givers, and BG is an energy giver, and I think we all feel that,” said defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.
The Eagles tried to plug BG’s absence with veteran Za’Darius Smith, signing him after the season opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. Smith himself even said, so.
“I know when I was coming here, they were telling me a lot about BG,” said Smith. “They want me to play that role kind of with the young guys, being a leader in the room. I’m all about it. I’m up for it.”
Smith, though, retired after just five games with the Eagles for reasons unknown.
Graham said on his podcast that general manager Howie Roseman reached out to him near the beginning of the season about possibly returning, but Graham wasn’t ready at the time. Now, he is.
Now 37, this will be his 16th NFL season. He is the team’s all-time leader in games played with 206. He will add to that total, perhaps as early as Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
The Eagles are thin on the edge, though they should get help coming out of their bye week when Nolan Smith is expected to return.
What the trickledown could look like at that point remains to be seen. It likely depends on large of a role Graham will have. Vic Fangio will talk on Tuesday and might enlighten us, or could just say that he will say what kind of shape Graham is in.
It will be interesting to see what happens to Nakobe Dean’s snaps, because the Eagles shifted rookie Jihaad Campbell to the edge to get Dean on the field in Minnesota, but they may not need to do that once Graham gets back into shape and Smith returns.
Graham was playing terrific football before tearing a triceps in a late November game in Los Angeles against the Rams. He returned for the Super Bowl, despite not being fully healed, but feeling well enough to play a role and try to help the Eagle win their second Super Bowl.
The team accomplished that, beating the Chiefs in a dominating 40-22 victory with Graham getting 13 snaps. The triceps tore again, though.
Before the injury in November, Graham had played 11 games, collecting 3.5 sacks with 20 tackles, including six for loss, seven quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. If he can give rise to that level of production, the Eagles are getting a big addition.
“It doesn’t matter if he comes back in any capacity, if he plays every snap or no snaps or two snaps, it doesn’t matter,” said linebacker Nakobe Dean. “The energy that BG brings is unparalleled. Just to have a guy in the locker room like that, it’d be great, and he still can bail, for sure.”
