Eagles Could Have Surprising Trade On Way
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big day ahead of them.
It's National Football League Draft Day. On Thursday night, the NFL Draft will begin and Philadelphia is going to have to wait a while to make its first pick, unless some sort of trade is made. The Eagles are loaded with draft capital so that has led some to speculate about the possibility of moving up in the draft from the No. 32 pick.
While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that a trade for a veteran is more likely than moving up in the draft.
"Moving up is what they've consistently done in the past. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman traded up in 2019 to get offensive tackle Andre Dillard, in 2021 to get wide receiver DeVonta Smith, in 2022 to get defensive lineman Jordan Davis and in 2023 to get Jalen Carter, Davis' college teammate," Schefter said. "With the added pick firepower, Philadelphia is armed to make more trades, but deals for veterans instead of moving up in Round 1 are considered more likely."
It's going to be an interesting night and as of this moment each team still surprisingly has their first-round pick. It would be a pretty big surprise if that were to remain the case by the time the actual draft kicks off on Thursday night. We'll see what happens but the Eagles are going to be worth watching. Philadelphia has an aggressive front office and plenty of firepower at their disposal.
