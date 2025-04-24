Eagles Strike Gold In Last-Second Expert Prediction
We are just a few hours away from finding out who the Philadelphia Eagles' next first-rounder will be.
Last year, the Eagles selected cornerback Quinyon Mitchell with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2024 National Football League Draft. Philadelphia has the No. 32 pick in Thursday night's first round and it's been interesting hearing who people think will drop down to No. 32.
The Athletic released a last-second mock draft on Wednesday and Eagles insider Brooks Kubena predicted that South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori will end up being the guy for Philadelphia at No. 32.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina," Kubena said. "The Eagles do what they’ve never done in the Super Bowl era: spend a first-round pick on a safety. Emmanwori was simply the best player available, and it helps that he fulfills a position of need. There was brief consideration to select Josh Conerly Jr. out of Oregon, but right tackle Lane Johnson remains under contract through 2027 and the Eagles got considerable production at right guard last season at a lower investment than they’d be spending on Conerly.
"The Eagles instead acquire Emmanwori, a physical freak whose four interceptions in 2024 included two pick sixes."
Emmanwori is ranked as the No. 1 safety in this draft class and No. 25 overall prospect by ESPN. If the Eagles don't make a trade and he's available at No. 32, this would be a no-brainer of a move to fill in for CJ Gardner-Johnson.