Eagles Could Land Panthers Playmaker Due To Dallas Goedert Injury Concern
The Philadelphia Eagles are missing one of their most important offensive pieces right now.
Eagles star tight end Dallas Goedert missed his third straight game on Sunday with Philadelphia taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles have had to find a way to make it through without one of their top offensive weapons.
Goedert has been dealing with a hamstring injury, and it's unclear exactly when he will be back. Hopefully, Goedert will be ready to roll by the time the Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 action, but it's too soon to know.
In the meantime, it could make sense to bring in another pass-catcher to help provide more depth and FanSided's Jake Beckman suggested Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble as a trade candidate.
"Tommy Tremble is the Panthers’ 24-year-old tight end and he’ll be a free agent after this season," Beckman said. "It’d be worth their while to get picks for a player that they would have to pay at the end of the season if they want to keep him. The Panthers need to sell everything that they have in order to reset their rebuild. He’s probably not a foundational piece of that franchise, but it’s the Panthers and they’re very dumb so who knows?"
Tremble tallied nine receptions and 72 yards over his first five games of the season. He had 23 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns last year. He may not have a big name, but he could be a depth option.
More NFL: Eagles Linked To $23 Million Star In Franchise-Altering Blockbuster Trade