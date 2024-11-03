Eagles Linked To $23 Million Star In Franchise-Altering Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge game ahead of the them on Sunday.
Philadelphia will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at home with a chance to earn its sixth win of the season. A win against the Jaguars would put the Eagles at 6-2 and in striking distance of the top spot in the NFC East.
The Eagles have a well-built roster and could contend for a Super Bowl title as soon as this season. Philadelphia has that much talent throughout the roster. There clearly aren't any major holes in Philadelhpia's roster on either side of the ball.
While this is the case, the Eagles are worth investing in. If the Eagles can take down the Jaguars and move to 6-2 just before the deadline, they should be looking for a way to put the team over the top, and CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr suggested Cleveland Browns star Za'Darius Smith.
"Potential candidates: Emmanuel Ogbah, Za'Darius Smith," Kerr said. "The Eagles have significantly improved at getting to the quarterback in recent weeks. They're 10th in pressure rate (37.6%) since Week 6 and second in sack rate (13.6%), a strong showing compared to the start of the season. Philadelphia's 14 sacks over that span actually lead the league.
"The improvements of Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith have helped. Smith has been getting more comfortable in the defense and Huff went back to a four-point stance. The results have helped out the entire defense, along with Jalen Carter and Milton Williams being forces in the interior during the stretch."
Smith continues to be brought up for the Eagles, and it's not hard to see why. His contract isn't too expensive, and he already has five sacks on the season. This is the type of trade idea that could tip the scales in Philadelphia's favor.
