Eagles Could Make Something Incredulous Happen In Draft
It seems impossible, but the Eagles' defense might have eight players on the field at once this fall, all of whom came from the University of Georgia.
There are some tumblers that would need to fall into place for it to happen. Such as, Lewis Cine showing he is healthy and can serve as a backup or even a starter, free-agent signing Azeez Ojulari proving to Vic Fangio that he can be the pass rusher he needs to take Josh Sweat’s place or have a meaty role as a situational outside edge, and Kelee Ringo earning the starting cornerback job left by Darius Slay.
And the big one – the Eagles would have to take safety Malaki Starks.
It seems incredulous, but not out of the question. If Starks begins to slip when the first round of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday, the Eagles could stay at No. 32 and get him or make a small move up to capture a safety who would bring some versatility to Fangio’s defense.
“I think it would be a great fit,” said NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah during a conference call on Friday. “Obviously, they love shopping at that (Georgia) store. He's a really, really good player who I think there's better ahead of him. I don't think he made as many plays this year as he did previously, but he gives you someone who in a pinch can play your nickel.”
The Eagles already have Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, in addition to Ojulari, Ringo, and Cine. Georgia guys are sprinkled throughout the NFL, and more will be joining the party in the draft – players such as Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, Starks, and more on offense.
“I think it's the practice, honestly, I do,” said Jeremiah when asked what it is about Georgia that produces so many pros. “I just think you're seeing great players every single day in practice, and if you're not competing and focused and getting better every day, there's 10 guys behind you that are going to take your job. So that creates some urgency there.
“Then on top of that, you've got a staff of good teachers. Everybody listens to (head coach) Kirby (Smart), and he gets clipped off for yelling and screaming and how intense he is, but when you listen to him and you see it and you are around him, he's an excellent teacher. So, these guys come prepared. They've played in NFL schemes. It's just like the minor leagues.”
