Eagles Could Target Former Pro Bowler Who Signed $92 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles already have shown through one week of the National Football League that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with.
Philadelphia took down the Green Bay Packers in Brazil to kick off the new season. The Eagles beat a very good Packers team 34-29 and didn't even play to their potential for much of the contest. Philadelphia unsurprisingly looked sloppy at times throughout the game -- with field conditions not helping -- and should be even better in Week 2.
Things seem to be looking up for the Eagles but even they could use a little more depth before the season gets too far underway. There still are some intriguing free agents still available and it could never hurt to add some veteran depth on the offensive line.
Philadelphia is going to be a run-heavy team, so it makes sense to have as many solid linemen as possible. One player who surprisingly still is out there is former Packers star David Bakhtiari. The former Pro Bowler hasn't seen much time over the last few years due to injuries, but he seemingly is healthy now and could be worth taking a flier on at least on the practice squad.
He was one of the best offensive linemen in football from 2016 through 2020 and this led to him earning a four-year deal worth $92 million. Bakhtiari got that deal because he was one of the best linemen in the game. Injuries certainly have changed perception around him, but he is just 32 years old and could be a cheap option for the Eagles to add All-Pro-level talent.
