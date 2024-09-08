Legendary Head Coach Available With Eagles As Possible Landing Spot
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make a major change this upcoming offseason?
If every game looks like the Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers, there will be no changes coming. Nick Sirianni has been the team's head coach since 2021 and has done a great job. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 202, although they fell against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles have been in the playoffs in each of the last three years and Sirianni is a big reason why. There was speculation entering the 2024 season that he could be let go after a tough end to the 2023 season, but the decided to keep him around.
He's done a great job and should be kept around for the foreseeable future, but if the 2024 season doesn't go as planned, it wouldn't be shocking to see a move get made. Plus, there is a legendary coach available looking for a new opportunity for the 2025 season. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick "would like to return" to coaching in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Despite building his own veritable media empire that even includes opening an "Instaface" account, Bill Belichick still is a coach at heart," Schefter said. "Those who know Belichick best say that despite his burgeoning media résumé, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still would like to return to coaching in 2025, but only in the right situations with good jobs.
"Belichick is expected to be choosy if and when he returns to the sideline, according to sources. Belichick had multiple opportunities to join various staffs this past offseason as a defensive coordinator or some type of decorated assistant role."
The legendary coach was linked to the Eagles at one point after he parted ways from New England. Could he make sense with the Eagles?
