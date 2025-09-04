Eagles-Cowboys: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Week 1
It’s finally here: football season.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys will open the action for the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday night from Lincoln Financial Field.
It’s the first of two matchups between these two NFC East powerhouses in the 2025 season. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and will lower its Super Bowl LIX banner, although head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will not be out there for the ceremony.
The last time the Eagles and the Cowboys faced off, Philadelphia came out on top, 41-7, on Dec. 29. The time before, the Eagles came out on top 34-6, on Nov. 10th. All in all, the Eagles had the Cowboys' number last year.
Philadelphia is widely considered to be the top team in the NFC East once again, and the Cowboys trading away Micah Parsons only made that point even clearer.
It’s been months since the Eagles have played a regular season game, but now it’s just mere hours away.
So, here’s what you are looking for.
The Eagles are back
Here’s how to watch, stream, and listen to Week 1 action between the Eagles and the Cowboys along with all of the information you need.
Location: Lincoln Financial Field
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Television: NBC10 in Philadelphia (If you're in the Philadelphia area) outside of Philadelphia, your local NBC affiliate
Streaming: Peacock, NFL+
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP
The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champion and the Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season that was full of injuries left and right, including to quarterback Dak Prescott. For Dallas, it is close to full health, but Micah Parsons notably won't be taking the field against the Eagles after he was traded to the Green Bay Packers.
Philadelphia is going to be extremely close to full strength as well. The Eagles got Landon Dickerson back into the mix at practice at full strength and the only player who is expected to miss the game currently is backup quarterback Tanner McKee, but he hasn't been ruled out yet. After all of the waiting, football is finally back.
