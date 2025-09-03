Eagles Star Set To Play Vs. Cowboys After Injury Scare
The Philadelphia Eagles dealt with a slight injury scare earlier in the week, but fans shouldn't be too worried at this time.
Philadelphia is going to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night and the current expectation is that three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson will be in the lineup and ready to roll. The Eagles shared their updated injury report on Wednesday and Dickerson was off of it after dealing with a back injury and ESPN's Adam Schefter said that he is "expected" to play on Thursday against the Cowboys.
"Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson is off the injury report and is expected to play Thursday night vs. the Cowboys," Schefter said.
The Eagles will have one of their Pro Bowlers in the fold on Thursday
Right now, the only guy on the Eagles' injury report is quarterback Tanner McKee, which has been the expectation all along. Jalen Carer, Andrew Mukuba, and Josh Uche were all listed as full participants with the home opener scheduled for Thursday night.
It's not the craziest update of all time, but it is an important and positive one. Dickerson has made three straight Pro Bowls and is one of the best guards in football. He started 16 games in each of the last two years and 17 the year before in 2022.
With this latest injury report, it appears as though the Eagles are going to be as close to full strength as possible for their Week 1 showdown with the Cowboys.
Philadelphia enters the contest with pretty much the exact same starting offense that led it to the Super Bowl last year, minus Mekhi Becton who left the team in free agency this offseason. The lack of turnover should be a positive for the team and having Dickerson in the fold should help to open up the running game as Saquon Barkley attempts to follow up on his 2,000-yard 2024 season campaign. Everything is shaping up and trending in the Eagles' favor right now. Now, we just have to see the game unfold on Thursday night.
