Eagles-Cowboys Sunday Practice Report: Good News On Dickerson, Mukuba

There was more good news with Landon Dickerson, but don't expect Tanner McKee on Thursday night against the Cowboys.

John McMullen

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson at practice on Aug. 31, 2025
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson at practice on Aug. 31, 2025 / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles hit the practice field Sunday afternoon with their Week 1 encounter against the Dallas Cowboys set for Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. 

On the injury front, Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was practicing again with a compression sleeve on his right leg and is on track to start against the Cowboys despite undergoing meniscus surgery in August.

Rookie safety Drew Mukuba was practicing after missing the two sessions last week with a hamstring injury, while QB2 Tanner McKee was out on the field and doing some light work despite a thumb injury. However, it’s looking unlikely that McKee will play on Thursday, leaving backup duties against the Cowboys to the recently acquired Sam Howell.

If the Eagles want an emergency QB against the Cowboys they may have to elevate practice squad rookie Kyle McCord for the game.

Others who've been injured recently like receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (groin), cornerback Kelee Ringo (quad) and edge defender Josh Uche (groin) were practicing.

In the roster news for the day, the Eagles filled their 53-man roster spot created by placing offensive lineman Willie Lampkin on injured reserve by promoting Kenyon Green from the practice squad.

Green was originally acquired from Houston in March when the Eagles dealt playmaking safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans.

To fill the PS spot, the Eagles brought back receiver Terrace Marshall, who was released at the initial cutdown to 53, added to the PS, and then released from there when Philadelphia brought in running back Audric Estime and cornerback Ambry Thomas.

There was also another number change with Jakorian Bennett shifting to No. 23, his old college number from Maryland. Eli Ricks had been No. 23 until he was waived from the PS.

Since being acquired from the Raiders on Aug. 5, Bennett had worn No. 49, No. 41 and now 23.

