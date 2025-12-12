Eagles Open Door For Rookie With Lane Johnson Hurt

The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line certainly is beaten up right now.

Lane Johnson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 16 against the Detroit Lions. That's not all, though. Johnson's replacement, Fred Johnson, popped up on Thursday's Injury Report with an ankle injury. He was listed as a limited participant. Landon Dickerson missed practice, and his absence was designated as "calf/rest." Lane Johson was also on the Injury Report and didn't participate.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On the bright side, the Eagles opened the door for a potential reinforcement on Thursday, as well. The Eagles officially opened the 21-day practice window for rookie offensive tackle Cameron Williams to return from the Injured Reserve.

The Eagles have another reinforcement option

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"The Eagles opened the practice window for offensive tackle Cameron Williams," team reporter Matt Ryan wrote. "The 6-foot-6 Williams was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round (207th overall) out of Texas, where he played for three seasons. The 22-year-old Williams was a full-time starter in his final season with the Longhorns. Texas won 14 of the 16 games Williams started, reached the SEC Championship Game in the program's first season in the conference as well as the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

"Williams was placed on Injured Reserve with a shoulder injury after Week 1. He was inactive for the season opener against the Cowboys."

At this point, the Eagles need as much help as they can get with the regular season winding down. Williams hasn't played in a game this season after being selected with the No. 207 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. At the time of the selection, I graded it as a "B+" for the Eagles. He has good size and came from an NFL-ready program over at Texas.

Unfortunately, he has been on the Injured Reserve for the majority of the season due to the shoulder injury he suffered. Now, the team has the 21-day window to decide if he's ready to return and give the team depth, or if they will run out the clock.

With Lane Johnson missing time and Fred Johnson now banged up, having another offensive tackle around doesn't hurt.

More NFL: Nick Wright Claims Eagles Facing 'Jalen Hurts Problem’