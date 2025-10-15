Eagles Cut WR Before Ever Playing A Snap In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles made two moves on Tuesday involving the practice squad, including the release of a young wide receiver.
It was reported early in the day on Tuesday that the Eagles were releasing running back Audric Estime from the practice squad.
"The Eagles are releasing RB Audric Estime from their practice squad, as the former Broncos fifth-rounder is now a FA," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
When the Eagles officially announced the release of Estime from the practice squad, they also shared that they are releasing young wide receiver Javon Baker as well.
"The Eagles opened two spots on the practice squad Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Javon Baker and running back Audric Estime," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson shared. "Baker was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Central Florida. He registered 117 catches for 2,051 yards and 13 touchdowns in his collegiate career, which included two seasons at Alabama.
"The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Baker played in 11 games (one start) as a rookie with New England, playing 90 total snaps on offense while also contributing as a kickoff returner on special teams."
The Eagles are moving on from Javon Baker
Baker is someone who was a target for Philadelphia after he hit the open market and landed on the practice squad, but didn't appear in a game with the team before his release.
Baker was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2024 and played in 11 games last year. Baker had one catch on four targets last year with New England for 12 yards. Baker is just 23 years old and is a big play waiting to happen, as shown through his 1,139 yards on just 52 catches in his final season of college football in 2023 with UCF.
Philadelphia's passing offense has been an issue so far this season, but there is enough talent in the receiver room right now that it was hard to see Baker breaking through and getting time on the active roster. Philadelphia has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie III, and Xavier Gipson on the active roster right now. While this is the case, the Eagles currently are 29th in the NFL with 179.2 passing yards per game.
Baker has talent, but there isn't a lot of room in the receiver room right now. Because of this, the release makes sense. Now, it would make sense if the Eagles were to use that extra spot for a position of need, like the edge. The Eagles have already had questions at the edge this season and that was only amplified with the sudden retirement of Za'Darius Smith. The Eagles have been shuffling the practice squad throughout the season and now there's space after the Eagles moved on from Baker and Estime. There aren't a ton of options available, but there are guys like Eric Kendricks and Ja'Whaun Bentley available who could make some sense at this point in the season.
More NFL: Constant Communication Key For Eagles OC, As Criticism Pours In