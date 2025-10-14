Eagles Today

Constant Communication Key For Eagles OC, As Criticism Pours In

Kevin Patullo is a newcomer to the scrutiny that comes with being an offensive coordinator and he's getting it from fans and his players.

Ed Kracz

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – Criticism from the outside, from the fans, is one thing. It’s quite another when the criticism comes from the inside, from the players who are running the plays you are calling.

Such is the life of Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo now, with the offense in a tailspin that threatens their chances of winning a second straight Super Bowl. He’s getting it from both sides, with fans all over social media demanding he be fired and from guys inside the locker room.

Right tackle Lane Johnson spoke out about predictability and defenses knowing when a run or pass is coming after a Thursday night blowout loss against the Giants, a game in which the Eagles didn’t score a second-half point.

Johnson said the Eagles need more variety to their play-calling and to attack the perimeter more. All astute observations, ones that has Patullo all ears as the Eagles prepare to visit the site of one of their two Super Bowl championships, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, home of the Vikings, on Sunday.

Patullo met with his players and was all ears.

“They (the players) do a really good job,” said Patullo on Tuesday. “I mean, the communication, like I said, is constant. I think that's a big, big part of being a coach, whether it's position coach or a coordinator like myself is just constantly talking to the players because ultimately, they're the ones out there, so they have a good feel for what's going on, what they feel physically and mentally, and so I think that's been great.”

Patullo, Players Doing Detail Work

Patullo met with the offense on Monday, with the discussion centered around how the offense should look going forward.

“We want to work forward on some things and detailed some stuff out,” he said. “I think communication is a big piece of it and it comes with good and bad communication, so you've got to have the feedback both ways and I think that's where it's critical for all of us to grow as an offensive unit.”

Being under the fans’ very sharp and intense microscope is new for Patullo, who was promoted out of the shadows of being the passing game coordinator for the last four years to the OC chair. And the scrutiny can be withering if you are not used to it. Patullo, though, has kept his focus on one thing – winning games.

“I would say it's not that much different (as before),” he said. “When I'm in the building, we're in the building, we're all together. We know we're all in this together as a staff and with the players and as a team. I don't think that's been really any different.

“When we step outside the building, obviously that can be different, but when we're in here, we're all in here together and it's a fun challenge. I love my job, just like we all do, and we want to win, and we'll do anything we have to, to win the game.”

