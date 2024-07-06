Eagles Darius Slay Expresses Confidence In Teammate: "Going To Be A Special Year"
PHILADELPHIA – Nolan Smith made it clear this spring that he wants the same thing Eagles fans do.
“I have the same hopes and dreams that everyone has for me,” he said. “I want to get 10-plus sacks and do all of that. But realistically, it’s a learning curve.”
Smith, the second of two first-round draft picks last year when he arrived 30th overall behind Jalen Carter, who was taken ninth overall, added close to 10 pounds to his 6-2 frame and had his problematic shoulder rehabbed, maybe even operated on, too, but he didn’t admit to that.
One of his teammates believes Smith will be up to the challenge he will face this year, which is playing more than the 189 defensive snaps he got last year (16 percent) and wreaking havoc in the backfield, and even when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has him drop into coverage.
Cornerback Darius Slay was on Chris Long’s “Green Light Podcast” recently and expressed his belief in Smith.
“He looks a lot different this year,” said Slay. “One thing I can say about Nolan, ever since I met Nolan, he only knows one speed. He’s one of the guys you have to watch out for. He hits teammates and everybody. He’s been in practice, man. He’s the guy that’s going to run to the ball. ...He’s not a 10-yard guy. He’s more like I’m trying to ‘see ball, get ball’.
“It’s going to be a special year for him this year, man, especially after learning behind Haason Reddick all year. I think he’s going to be very special.”
Smith, 23, praised Reddick for helping him last year as a rookie. With Reddick having been traded to the New York Jets in the offseason, the door is open for Smith, and it will be interesting to see if he can apply the lessons he learned.
“I learned so much from Haason,” he said. “So, if you’re trying to get me to say something bad about ‘(No.) 7’, I love ‘7’ to death because he gave his all to me. He taught me things from him that I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. And just even how he looks at the game. A lot of people don’t look at the game through a real speed-rusher standpoint.
“…We all look at the game different, but who can you learn from? Or are you too stubborn to be like, ‘Oh no, I got it. I’m good.’ No, you always gotta be learning.”
Learning is one thing, playing is another, and Smith has the right approach there.
“Football is football at the end of the day,” he said. “You gotta go fly around and hit somebody dead in their (bleep), no matter if you’re on the ball or off the ball.”
More NFL: Noted "Bear" Wrestler Eagles Lane Johnson Has High Praise For Defensive Tackle