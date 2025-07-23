Eagles’ Day 1 Training Camp Observations: Jihaad, Cooper, And A Surprise PR
PHILADELPHIA - August came early for Eagles' first-round pick Jihaad Campbell.
From a personnel standpoint, the most positive development from Philadelphia breaking ground on its 2025 training camp was Campbell working in a limited fashion after March labrum surgery.
In the spring, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had indicated that he didn't expect Campbell to be practicing until August. In a football sense, limited could mean just individual work. Still, the athletic Alabama product was taking meaningful reps in both 7-on-7 drills and team work, largely with the second-team opposite fellow rookie Smael Mondon.
The highlight for Campbell during a 75-minute "yellow" practice was a pass breakup while trailing receiver Danny Gray in a drag route. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee delivered the ball a little behind Gray, but the athleticism Campbell showed, sticking with a WR with 4.33 speed on the resume, was impressive.
As for the bookkeeping of the practice, linebacker Nakobe Dean did start camp on the PUP list as expected, and he was joined on the sidelines by star defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and offensive guard Kenyon Green (knee).
The injuries to Carter and Green are not anything to worry about from a long-term perspective.
Like Campbell, starting center Cam Jurgens was limited after offseason back surgery but was able to participate in some of the 7-on-7 and team drills.
PLAY OF THE DAY: McKee lofted a beautiful deep ball to Terrace Marshall for a long gain down the right sideline with Kelee Ringo in coverage as the left cornerback during a 7-on-7 period.
ROUGH START FOR RINGO: Ringo had a rough day while splitting first-team reps on the right side with veteran Adoree’ Jackson. The third-year corner got high-pointed by A.J. Brown on a beautiful throw by Jalen Hurts and also got beat on a comeback route. The coverage was there at times for Ringo, but the plays weren’t being made at the catch point.
RUNNING IT BACK: If the Eagles plan to manage Saquon Barkley’s touches in practice after 482 last season, Day 1 wasn’t indicative of that. Practice looked like last season, with Barkley serving as a heavy workload bell cow.
OL TWEAKS: With Jurgens limited and Green out, there were some interesting offensive line tweaks when measured against the spring work. Brett Toth worked in at center again when Jurgens wasn’t in the lineup and also played LG on the second team, while second-year player Trevor Keegan got some reps at OC for the first time behind Jurgens, Toth, and rookie Drew Kendall.
WHERE’S COOPER: Second-year star Cooper DeJean got plenty of work in the slot on defense but he also backed up to play safety opposite Reed Blankenship at safety when the Eagles were using a five-man defensive front. Rookie fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams got plenty of second-team slot reps and looked impressive.
SAFETY UPDATE: Sydney Brown and rookie Drew Mukuba both got first-team reps opposite Blankenship, and that competition will likely go well into August.
50 FRONTS - The Eagles used a five-man front quite a bit on Wednesday, and without Carter, it featured Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker around nose tackle Jordan Davis with the first team.
THE BIG O - Veteran edge defender Ogbo Okoronkwo, who was signed Tuesday, was wearing No. 50 and started out with a few reps rushing from the right side.
Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt were the starters on the edge as expected and Azeez Ojulari also got significant work with the ones on the right side. Smith was a full go but was still wearing a brace on his left arm after his torn triceps in Super Bowl LIX.
PUNT RETURNS - The Eagles practiced punt returns, and the rotation was led by undrafted rookie Taylor Morin, which was notable. Also taking reps were DeJean, Ainias Smith, Jahan Dotson, and Giles Jackson. Avery Williams was back from a spring injury and practiced but did not take any punt return reps.
QB3: The Eagles defaulted to trade pickup Dorian Thompson-Robinson over rookie Kyle McCord after a strong spring by the latter. DTR was nearly picked by Lewis Cine on a late throw and McCord continues his propensity to process quickly and get the football out on time.
HANDSY: Backup cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was a little too handsy and drew one noticed pass interference flag and could have been flagged for a couple more times.