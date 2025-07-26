Eagles Day 3 Overreactions: Candidate For Offensive Breakout Player Emerges
PHILADELPHIA – After a Friday walkthrough, the Eagles returned to practice on Saturday. Let’s get to the overreactions from Day 3.
MoJo. Pencil Moro Ojomo in for at least five sacks this season. He has been tough to block over the first three days due to his combination of strength and speed. Now, add confidence after a solid season last year, and he is poised to make everybody forget about Milton…what’s his name…oh yeah, Williams.
Offensive breakout. Ainias Smith is quickly rising on my chart of potential offensive breakout players. On an offense that hasn’t changed much, the second-year receiver has looked like a different player from his rookie season, when he was injured during camp and didn’t look like he was sure he could play in the league. This year, everything is different. He has been used plenty with the first team and, on Saturday, made a nice catch on a bubble screen that was blocked effectively, allowing him to turn it into a nice gain.
Still splendid. No way DeVonta Smith doesn't have at least 1,000 yards receiving this season. He had 833 last year but played just 13 games. The receiver is very good at stacking good practice days, but Saturday may have been his best one yet this summer.
That weird nickname guy. It’s not always easy to evaluate players in the trenches until full pads come out, which is something that will happen this week. So, rookie DT Ty Robinson wasn’t really seen much in the first two days of camp. The Vanilla Gorilla, as some have taken to calling him on social media, put two flash plays together. On both, he knocked the backup offensive tackles over and got into the backfield. And now, the Gorilla has my attention and perhaps the Eagles, too, and could have a role sooner rather than later once the season begins.
Not so fast at RG. Remember in Thursday’s overreactions, I said that Tyler Steen will be the right guard. That was based on the fact that no other player has taken first-team reps at that spot through the first two days of camp and again on Saturday, Day 3.
I now offer a retraction. After watching Steen get bull-rushed repeatedly by Moro Ojomo, the Eagles should start giving others a shot. Players such as Matt Pryor, though he is a veteran and they know what he can do, but he needs to build chemistry.
Kenyon Green was back on the field after not practicing the first two days, but he was limited with a knee injury. The opportunity is there for him, but he needs to get healthy.
Maybe even Trevor Keegan should be given a shot. Keegan is getting second-team reps at center and left guard, at the moment.
Backup stands up. It was Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s best day of camp so far, not that the bar was set overly high. Still, it was something positive as DTR continues his battle with Kyle McCord to be the emergency quarterback. That said, the player the Eagles got in a trade for Kenny Pickett shouldn’t be shopping for a home in the tri-state area, just yet.