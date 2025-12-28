NFL Announces Punishment After Eagles, Commanders Incident

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders faced off in Week 16 and things got heated, to say the least.

To sum up, Eagles running back Tank Bigsby ran in a touchdown with under five minutes to go in the Week 16 contest. The touchdown brought the score to 27-10 in the Eagles' favor, already out of reach for Washington. Then, the Eagles went for a two-point conversion and got it, which sparked a brawl on the field.

Things getting chippy here between the Eagles and Commanders pic.twitter.com/1FYV4JplMH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

The league announced on Saturday that five players from the fight, including Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen, were fined for their role, as shared by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles lineman was fined

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Tyler Steen (56) exchanges words Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"The NFL fined five players for their roles in last week’s brawl, including Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw ($20,288 - swung) and Eagles OL Tyler Steen ($16,870 - unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct)," Pelissero wrote on X.

The NFL fined five players for their roles in last week’s brawl, including Commanders DT Javon Kinlaw ($20,288 - swung) and Eagles OL Tyler Steen ($16,870 - unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct).pic.twitter.com/gSv0v4iFsN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2025

Steen was fined two separate times (both $8,435) for unnecessary roughness, which equals the $16,870 number Pelissero wrote on X.

The Eagles and Commanders will duke it out one more time in Week 18 and it surely will get chippy again. After the Week 16 contest, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn commented on Philadelphia's decision to go for two.

"I thought this would be a tough game that would go all the way through," Quinn said. "We talked last year's game. We thought the biggest difference was the turnover margin and if we could play better in that space, we'd give ourselves a real shot to go. That's their choice, man. I want to look at the tape and see what happened before our ejections, or poise, or any of those things. Our guys are absolutely going to stick up for themselves and for their teammates...

"Yeah, I could only answer from my side what I would do," Quinn continued when asked if there was any disrespect with the two-point call late. "But, hey man, if that's how they want to get down, all good. We'll play them again in 2 weeks."

Expect some more fireworks in Week 18.

