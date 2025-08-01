Eagles Day 7 Overreactions: One-On-One Drills Take Center Stage
PHILADELPHIA – Finally, the weather turned, and it was about 30 degrees cooler for Friday’s practice than it was just the day before. The best part about Day 7 of Eagles training camp was the one-on-one drills between the offensive and defensive linemen.
So, let’s overreact to that and some other things from the two-hour session leading into the team’s day off on Saturday.
Good signs. Right guard Tyler Steen has had an up-and-down camp, but it was good to see him anchor against Jalen Carter on the very first rep of the always-entertaining drill. This was Steen stopping the Eagles’ best interior lineman. Carter, though, got revenge on the next snap between the two when he got under Steen, fork-lifted him, and threw him to the ground.
Solidifying a spot. Brett Toth should earn one of the Eagles’ reserve lineman roles, and he didn’t do anything to hurt his chances when he won both his one-on-one battles, first against Jordan Davis then against Byron Young.
Swing tackle. Kendall Lamm should be the reserve swing tackle, playing the role of Fred Johnson from last year. Lamm excelled in one-on-one’s, putting Azeez Ojulari on the ground on one rep and beating him on another.
Heavyweights split. Neither Moro Ojomo nor Landon Dickerson have to worry about their roster spots, but it was fun to watch them go against each other twice, with Ojomo using a low-to-the-ground duck-under to get past Dickerson before Dickerson found his mojo and stopped Moro’s bullrush dead in its tracks.
Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari. The two players battling for a spot didn’t entirely impress but had their moments. Ojulari beat Jordan Mailata on one rep before Mailata got his revenge by locking Ojulari down. Uche used a stutter-step move to get around Darian Kinnard and also used a nice inside move to get by Matt Pryor.
Back, back, back. Cam Jurgens’ repaired back still has him limited in practice. Backs can be tricky, so the hope is it won’t impact him during the season. The Eagles certainly don’t think so after extending his contract in the offseason. By also not getting every rep, it gives an opportunity for others to show what they can do.
Trevor Keegan is trying to be a center, but his snaps left a lot to be desired throughout the day on the second team.
Rookie Drew Kendall has been the best at it, and the Boston College product had a nice showing in one-on-one linemen drills. He won his two reps, stoning Moro Ojomo then following that up by stopping Joe Evans. He had one bad snap and that can’t happen, but he is a good backup to have just in case.
Young and Hall. Byron Young and Gabe Hall, a pair of players who spent last year learning, with Young on the 53-man roster, but never being active on game day, and Hall on the practice squad, had some strong reps on Friday. Both players got some pressure from their defensive tackle posts, and Hall made a nice inside move on Myles Hinton in one-on-one drills.
“I do think both of those guys, particularly Gabe, the practice squad is made for a guy like Gabe,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “He's got some ability. He was coming off an injury in college. It was really good for him to be here, practice, be a part of it without the stress of having to play in the game and BY [DT Byron Young] we got during the season, did a good job for us and we're anxious to see - he never got to play for us - but we're anxious to see what he can and can't do.”
Getting the hang of it. So far, so good for Jordan Davis becoming more of a pass rush threat, which, in theory, should allow him to stay on the field more. Davis seems to get good pressure more often than not up the middle during team drills
