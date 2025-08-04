Eagles Day 8 Overreactions: Cornerback Walking The Walk
PHILADELPHIA – Gameday is coming quickly. It won’t count, but the exhibition opener against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a good test for first-year Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, because it will be his first time calling plays, such as they are in preseason games.
“It'll be fun,” he said before Sunday’s practice, which was Day 8 of training camp. “Like I've said before, it's really not much different. It's kind of how we've been doing it out here a lot of times, and it'll be different on Thursday just because we're just trying to put the guys in position to succeed and do the best they can.
“We're not necessarily scheming up the Bengals, but we want to do the best we can and see how the operations go. That's really what it's all about is how the operation works. When they come off the field, they go back on the field, we can make adjustments and go from there.”
There are still two more days of practices before a closed Wednesday walkthrough before the 2025 season kicks off. Let’s sneak in a few observations from Sunday.
Rookie keeps shining. The more I see of Jihaad Campbell, the more I believe he will be the opening night starter, and that’s not a slight on Jeremiah Trotter, who is having a solid camp. Campbell had another extremely active practice, shows little hesitation when tracking the ball, and has impressed more often than not in coverage. His size, instincts and athleticism are as advertised.
The rookie first-round pick would’ve had a sack on a blitz that left Drew Kendall grasping at air as Campbell whizzed by him, broke up a pass intended for DeVonta Smith, and he wrapped up tight end E.J. Jenkins after a short throw.
Campbell, who has asserted his physicality in the tackling game in recent practices against Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley, didn’t attempt to tackle Jenkins. It’s difficult to rein in the physicality Campbell plays with, but maybe he’s getting the message.
Getting comfortable. Edge depth is more than just Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche. Two to watch are outside linebacker/edge rusher Ochaun Mathis and defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who is looking more comfortable after being signed on the day the Eagles reported to camp on July 22. He finally seemed to flash on Sunday. The seven-year veteran showed an explosion off the line on back-to-back plays late in the practice and created chaos in the backfield on both.
Mathis continued his solid play. A sixth-round pick of the Rams out of Nebraska in 2023. He is 6-5, 250, and was signed to the practice squad last November, his third team since entering the league. He was elevated a week later against the Ravens but did not get in the game.
Walking the walk. One day he’s talking about his growth, the next, he’s demonstrating it. Eli Ricks is keeping the battle for the starting job interesting, turning in a couple of eye-opening plays on Day 8. He made a nice pass breakup, coming over the top of intended target Nick Muse, and got his hand on a play in the end zone to break up a would-be touchdown throw to Elijah Cooks.
“I would say I've grown much every year even though I didn't play as much last year as my rookie year,” said Ricks. “I definitely feel like I've grown every year mentally. I'm much more confident and much more in the system.
“This is only my second year in the same defense as, you know, first year I had a new defensive coordinator, the second year a new one, so I feel much more comfortable, this being my second year in the defense. So, I feel like I'm only growing and getting better.”
More NFL: Alive and Healing, Eagles Rookie Closer To Being Full Participant In Practice