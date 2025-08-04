Eagles DB Coach Offers Up Hints On Travel Plans
PHILADELPHIA - Any concerns over a potential sophomore slump for the Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell aren’t coming from the NovaCare Complex.
The second-year cornerback, who was the runner-up to Los Angeles Rams edge defender Jared Verse for the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, has looked even better this summer and is a player on the verge of being an elite CB1.
To that end, the Eagles have been prepping for Mitchell to travel with the league’s best receivers this season when it’s warranted.
Mitchell has often flipped sides of the field to match up with A.J. Brown in camp and since the All-Pro receiver missed time with hamstring tightness, DeVonta Smith has been in Mitchell’s orbit.
Those two had a great duel on Monday with the dynamic Smith winning on occasion and the upstart Mitchell proving he belongs.
More so, those competing to play opposite Mitchell – Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson, and Eli Ricks – have gotten reps on each side to prepare for when Mitchell is on the move.
After practice, defensive backs coach Christian Parker explained what’s going on.
"It's game to game," Parker said when asked about Mitchell packing his bags for the top-tier receivers. "You just look at what the offense is doing.
“Do they have a premier guy? Does that guy line up at a certain spot? Is he a motion guy?”
Motion eliminates the need for traveling, according to Parker.
“Because really, if he's a motion guy, traveling really doesn't do anything. So you just really want to look at the offense, see how they're presenting their primary players, and once they move their premiums around and we're going through a gameplan, we'll decide how to do that week to week."
When asked to further explain the motion hiccup, Parker got in the weeds to explain that only X or Z receivers are going to be followed.
“For example, if the receiver is lined up in the slot to the left, and I'm at left corner and he motions to the right, we're not going to travel and do all that because with jet motion/change of strength, you can get all discombobulated from that standpoint,” the coach said. “So usually it's when you have guys who are more stagnant in their approach, X and Z receivers, how do they move, and we'll have different things we do.
“It could be a play-by-play thing, or a game-by-game thing, as I've done it historically, and how I've done it with [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] historically."
