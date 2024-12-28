Eagles' DB Fined Over $45K
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL has fined Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson $22,511 for each of his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in a 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders last week.
Gardner-Johnson, 27, was also ejected from the game by rule early in the third quarter after his second unsportsmanlike call and the Philadelphia defense struggled on the back end without the playmaking safety en route to what was the team's first loss in nearly three months.
The totality of Gardner-Johnson's fined was $45,022.
There were no other fines recorded in what was a chippy game in which the officials explained to both coaches that they would be calling things tight to keep a lid on hostilities.
“We've got to be better than that,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this week. “We don't want that as part of our team. We don't want to be known for that. Our guys have to do a better job of not getting those fouls.”
Head coach Nick Sirianni also tried to turn the adversity into a teaching moment.
“You never want to have penalties like that,” Sirianni said. “I always encourage our guys to be themselves, have fun when you're celebrating, play how you play, but do it within the confines of the rules. That's something I say to our guys all the time.
"That's the same message here. Obviously, you don't want those situations. I love how much energy and fire those guys play with, but obviously at no point do you want them to get a penalty or is it acceptable to get a penalty."
It's a tightrope but Sirianni wants his players to navigate it at all times.
“Like I said, there is a reason we have an edge on defense. We have really good players who play with great passion and great fire," the coach said. "That's huge. We just always have got to understand and know to do it within the confines of the rules.”
