Eagles Make Flurry Of Roster Moves In Advance Of Sunday's Game Vs. Dallas
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles made a flurry of roster moves in advance of Sunday's game against the 7-8 Dallas Cowboys.
The most notable decisions were activating edge rusher Bryce Huff off injured reserve and signing quarterback Ian Book to the 53-man roster. To make room for those two players Philadelphia waived edge rusher Chuck Harris, and placed wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey on injured reserve.
Philadelphia (12-3) also elevated running back Tyrion Davis-Price and linebacker Dallas Gant for Sunday's game.
Huff, who has 2 1/2 sacks this season, went on injured reserve after the Nov. 14 win over Washington for a wrist injury he suffered in pre-game warmups against Jacksonville 11 days earlier.
The fifth-year edge rusher tried to play through the injury but did not have full functional use of his hand and underwent surgery with the idea he could get back to help the Eagles down the stretch and into the playoffs.
Huff is expected to rejoin the edge rotation and mix with Josh Sweat, the emerging Nolan Smith, and rookie Jalyx Hunt.
Harris was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Nov. 26 shortly after Brandon Graham (torn triceps) joined Huff on the injury list and spent a month on the Eagles' roster playing sparingly in three games (11 defensive snaps).
Book was signed to the practice squad earlier this week with starting QB Jalen Hurts in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Hurts was ruled out for the Cowboys game on Friday and Book will serve as the QB3 on game day behind Kenny Pickett, who is set to start despite a rib injury, and backup Tanner McKee.
The elevations are also tied to injuries. Davis-Price will slot into Will Shipley's typical role as the third RB behind Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell.
Shipley was also ruled out Friday with a concussion and the versatile rookie has other game-day roles that need to be filled, notably as the second kick returner opposite Gainwell and punter Braden Mann's personal protector. Isaiah Rodgers and Reed Blankenship will fill those roles, respectively.
Gant, an undrafted rookie out of Toledo via Ohio State, was signed to the Eagles' PS on Nov. 4 after being released from the Minnesota Vikings PS. This is Gant's first elevation of the season and is noteworthy because starting middle linebacker Nakobe Dean was listed as doubtful with an abdomen injury.
If Dean is unable to play as expected, veteran Oren Burks would start opposite Zack Baun at LB and Gant would help support on special teams.
Covey, meanwhile, will miss the rest of the season with what is described as a neck injury believed to be tied to an earlier shoulder surgery that put the third-year player on IR for seven games.
The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the conference with a win over Dallas on Sunday or a Washington loss to Atlanta.
