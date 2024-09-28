Eagles' DB Fined Three Times For Actions Vs. Saints
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined three different times totaling nearly $45,000 for his actions in Philadelphia's Week 3 win over New Orleans.
Known for his energy and swagger, Gardner-Johnson was docked $11,255 for unnecessary roughness (late hit) in the first quarter and was hit two times for taunting (technically unsportsmanlike conduct fouls) in the second and third quarters, fines carrying a $16,883 penalty.
Two Saints players were also fined for fourth-quarter plays that knocked a pair of Eagles out of the game. Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd was fined $4665 for a late hit on WR DeVonta Smith that resulted in a head injury for Smith while OT Trevor Penning was fined $11,255 for his late hit on cornerback Darius Slay that resulted in a hyperextended knee for Slay.
Smith is still in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay while Slay is a full go and has recovered.
In an important contextual note for angry Eagles fans over the Smith hit, NFL fines are collectively bargained and structured.
