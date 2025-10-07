Eagles DC Gives Updates On Two Defenders And His Take On Costly Week 5 Penalty
PHILADELPHIA – There is still some uncertainty surrounding Nakobe Dean and whether he will be added to the roster in time for Thursday night’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium, as well as if Kelee Ringo will make his third straight start.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio answered questions about both topics but was slightly more definitive about the about the unnecessary roughness penalty by Zack Baun that gave the Broncos a first down instead of having to face fourth-and-one as the close wound toward two minutes left in the game and went a long way in deciding the outcome of Denver’s 21-17 win.
“It was probably a little late and since it was up near the head or neck area, that sealed it for the (official) to throw (the flag), but it was ‘bang-bang’ in my opinion. I've seen those called and not called.”
Dean had his 21-day practice window opened last week but was listed as a limited participant all week leading up to Week 5. On Monday, he was estimated to be a full participant in practice, which could indicate a step in the right direction for him to return from his rehab of a patellar tendon tear in early January.
Vic Fangio Explains Nakobe Dean's Role
Fangio said that there is a chance the linebacker could be activated before Thursday, but added that he “wasn’t positive, yet.”
With Eagles starting linebackers Baun and rookie Jihaad Campbell playing well, the DC elaborated on what Dean’s role would look like when he does return.
“It would just be – because he hadn't had any (2025) game (experience), no training camp – it wouldn't be a full-time role yet,” Fangio said.
Baun leads the Eagles in tackles with 42, including three for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. Campbell is tied with Cooper DeJean for second in tackles with 33 to go along with one interception and a forced fumble.
Meanwhile, Ringo made his second straight start and continues to be very much a work in progress. He tackled better against the Broncos than he did a week earlier against the Buccaneers, but he gave up the two-point conversion pass that gave Denver an 18-17 lead.
Adoree Jackson was active after missing the game in Tampa with a groin injury, but Jackson played only one snap. He will see his former team on Thursday night after spending the previous four seasons with the Giants.
Fangio was asked if Ringo would start again, just as he was asked last week. His answer was the same: “Possibly.”
Asked what Ringo needs to do to turn “possibly” into “yeah, he will start,” Fangio said, “At this point, nothing.”
He added, “We have to make a decision between those two, and I think Kelee's done well. I mean, at the minimum, they could both play.”
