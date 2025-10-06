Banged-Up Landon Dickerson Could Benefit By Missing Game Vs. Giants
The Eagles didn’t practice on Monday, but they still had to send out an injury report, albeit one that was purely an estimation, and there was some good news and potentially bad news as they prepare to travel to North Jersey to meet the Giants on Thursday Night Football.
The good news: Nakobe Dean was listed as a full participant. He was listed as limited last week when his 21-day practice window opened for his return to play. The Eagles have an opening on their 53-man roster that Dean could slide into if the Eagles feel he is ready to play on Thursday night.
The potentially bad news: Saquon Barkley was listed as not participating in practice with a knee injury. A source, however, confirmed that he had soreness in his knees after Sunday's game but will play against the Giants.
Two other players – tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) and guard Landon Dickerson (ankle) – joined Barkley in the designation of not practicing. Both were injured against Denver in the first half and did not return.
Landon Dickerson Is Likley A longshot To Play Thursday
It would probably be a wise move for the Eagles would do well to let Dickerson skip Thursday’s game to rest and hopefully heal up with what has been a litany of injuries. He had two knee surgeries since Super Bowl LIX, has been bothered by a bad back, and now he has an ankle injury.
Head coach Nick Sirianni said he hadn’t met with his training staff, yet, when he held his weekly day-after-game press conference. He was asked about Dikerson, and the coach doesn’t like to give out much detail when it comes to injuries, but said this:
“Always, always, always going to do what we feel is best for the player. If we didn't, and we just made everything selfishly about ourselves as the team, that's not good business. So, it's always going to be in best interest of the player.
“…I just love how Landon always battles, but we always are going to do what's best for the player. Their health is more important than any game always.”
Brett Toth entered for Dickerson when the left guard departed after just 12 snaps. Toth played 49 (80 percent).
By sitting Dickerson Thursday, the Eagles can hope he will be ready to go on extra rest, with their next game not coming for 10 days in Minnesota against the Vikings.
“As far as Landon, (he’s) obviously a phenomenal football player,” said Sirianni. “When you lose a guy like Landon Dickerson, that is who he is. He is a great football player, but we have so much faith and belief in everybody that's on this 53-man roster. …It's not something new. It's the life of doing business in the NFL."
