Eagles' DC Offers Up Hints On First-Round Pick
PHILADELPHIA - The always illuminating Vic Fangio opened up his second season as the Eagles' defensive coordinator with a State of the Defense Address, tying up some loose strings on both the departed and those incoming as potential replacements.
One of the headliners was Fangio's update on talented first-round pick Jihaad Campbell, a projected defensive weapon still recovering from March labrum surgery.
Campbell's versatility to play as both a stacked linebacker position and on the edge as a pass rusher has left his potential role in the realm of uncertainty.
What Fangio confirmed Tuesday before an OTA practice is that Campbell's foundation will be with Bobby King and the inside linebackers, although the talented South Jersey native won't be on the field practicing until August.
“Right now he’s working at ILB because there’s a lot more to learn there,” Fangio explained. “So that’s where we’ll start him, but he won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August. So, we're doing all we can. He's doing all he can in meetings, we're doing all we can with him on the field."
Fangio is even taking time to personally tutor a potential star student.
"I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that's suited to what he can do right now," the veteran DC said. "So, he's working good and trying to pick it up."
What Fangio didn't do is rule out Campbell contributing in the edge-rushing picture down the road.
"Potentially," Fangio said when asked about the potential of Campbell as a pass rusher, where there might be a greater need after the losses of Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and now Bryce Huff in the offseason.
The end game might be a hybrid role Philadelphia fans haven't seen, but Fangio defaulted to the foundation first when asked what it would take to make that happen.
“Getting him out there,” Fangio said.