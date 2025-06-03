Eagles Coach Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles well-regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was one of the two recipients of the Professional Football Writers of America's 2025 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award.
The Dr. Z Award is given for lifetime achievement as an assistant coach in the NFL. Retired longtime defensive coordinator Richie Petitbon was the other coach honored.
Stoutland completed his 12th season with Philadelphia and his 42nd as a pro or college coach in the team's 2024-25 Super Bowl LIX-winning season.
Currently, the Eagles' run game coordinator/offensive line coach has helped produce Pro Bowl players in each of his 12 seasons in Philadelphia, which has spanned the Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, and Nick Sirianni eras.
Stoutland is the first O-line coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger to produce Pro Bowlers in 12 consecutive seasons. He's also mentored five players to 15 All-Pro honors – Lane Johnson (2017, 2021-24), Jason Kelce (2017-19, 2021-23), Jordan Mailata (2024), Even Mathis (2013) and Jason Peters (2013-14).
Under Stoutland's tutelage, Kelce became the first center in NFL history to win a Super Bowl Championship and collect six first-team All-Pro honors. His legendary lines have helped set numerous Eagles team records, including rushing touchdowns (32 in 2022; tied-fourth in NFL history), rushing yards (3,048 in 2024), and the line blocked for two NFL-leading rushers - LeSean McCoy (2013) and Saquon Barkley (2024).
Before his time in Philadelphia, Stoutland coached in college at Alabama, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Syracuse, Cornell and Southern Connecticut State.
The previous winners of the Dr. Z Award are: 2014 – Jim Johnson, Howard Mudd, Fritz Shurmur and Ernie Zampese; 2015 – Dick LeBeau, Tom Moore and Dante Scarnecchia; 2016 – Monte Kiffin and Wade Phillips; 2017 – Bud Carson; 2018 – Joe Bugel and Emmitt Thomas; 2019 – Gunther Cunningham and Mike Westhoff; 2020 – Bill Arnsparger and Romeo Crennel; 2021 – Rod Marinelli and Bobby Turner; 2022 – Leslie Frazier and Greg Knapp; 2023 – Don “Wink” Martindale, Bobb McKittrick and John Mitchell; 2024 – Bill Callahan and Steve Spagnuolo.
