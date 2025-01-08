Eagles DC On Jordan Love: 'He's A Perfect Fit For Their Offense'
PHILADELPHIA - You've got to be careful when a coach talks up the opposition in any given week.
"Lou Holtz-ing" the next team on the schedule is a real thing in football and the former Notre Dame coach was famous for talking up everyone from Southern California and Michigan right down to the Little Sisters of the Poor. Under Holtz it was the same whether the Fighting Irish were underdogs or four-touchdown favorites.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn't take that time-tested route as perhaps the most honest NFL coach you can find.
Not prone to hyperbole the steward of the NFL's No. 1 defense in the 2024 season saved perhaps his greatest praise for Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love earlier this week in advance of Sunday's Wild Card Weekend matchup between the 14-3 Eagles and the 11-6 Packers.
Asked what Love's best attribute was, Fangio couldn't quite narrow things down.
"He's got a big arm. He can throw it to all parts of the field with accuracy and touch. He's got good movement in the pocket. He's elusive. And he really fits their offense," Fangio said.
Interestingly, the Packers have somewhat mirrored the Eagles' offense this season, scaling things back in favor of one of the NFL's top running games with Josh Jacobs.
Green Bay is No. 5 in total offense -- fifth in rushing and 12th in passing. The impressive part of the passing equation is that Green Bay is 30th in pass attempts. As a comp, Philadelphia is 31st in passing attempts and 29th overall in passing offense.
The moral of that story is that Love is dangerous with rare arm talent that will stress a defense to defend every blade of grass.
"That offense needs a guy that can throw it down the field. He can do that," Fangio said of Love. "They need a guy that can scramble a little bit and be elusive. He can do that.
"He's a perfect fit for their offense."
