Eagles' DC On Lamar Jackson: 'I Just Think He's A Very Special Player'

Veteran defensive mind Vic Fangio has been effusive in his praise of the two-time MVP.

John McMullen

Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts following the victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio understands what it's like to try to stop Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. On Wednesday, it seemed as if the Eagles' veteran defensive coordinator was having a little post-traumatic stress over that when discussing the two-time MVP.

"Just getting better and better at everything that he was already good at," Fangio said when asked about Jackson. "Without getting in a long dissertation about him, I just think he’s a very special player."

You can trace that sentiment back to last December before Fangio's then-Miami defense was sliced and diced by Jackson.

"He’s unlike anybody else," Fangio said. "The only other player that’s been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick. He’s a tremendous player. Kudos to [former Ravens GM] Ozzie [Newsome] and [current Ravens GM] Eric [DeCosta] for picking him. Thirty-one other teams that passed him by are kicking themselves. He’s really improved over the years. Dynamic with the ball. Good passer. He makes their offense go.

"...I mean, the pure definition of a great quarterback is there’s no one way to play him. Because if there was, everybody would do it."

The Ravens lit up a depleted Dolphins team 56-19 behind Jackson's 18 of 21 passing performance for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

The context was that Fangio was minus his best pass rusher Jaelan Phillips, and lost one of his best all-around defenders in-game, Andrew Van Ginkel. The result spoke volumes when it comes to what Jackson can do if the superstar has his A-level stuff.

"Thanks for reminding me," Fangio deadpanned when asked about Jackson's eye-popping numbers against him.

"Their whole offense is dynamite," said Fangio. "They run it great, they throw it great, they got good receivers. They have the best group of receivers they’ve had there in a long time. Two really good tight ends. Their line is blocking good. It’s no accident they have the number one offense in the league."

The spigot didn't turn off from there as Fangio prepares to take another shot at Jackson with his No. 1 ranked defense.

"They’re just really good. [Jackson's] really good, they have a more complete offense now than they’ve ever had, and they’ve always been good on offense since he’s been there," said Fangio. "They’re really good, they’re really versatile, they’re multiple, their run game is multiple, the play action game off of the run game is really good. They’re good."

