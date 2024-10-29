Eagles' DC Wary Of In-Season Help
PHILADELPHIA - A day after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said "I love this team" in response to a question about the trade deadline, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was even more definitive when discussing help from outside the organization.
"No," was Fangio's answer when asked if he was pushing for any reinforcements as the deadline approaches on Nov. 5.
"I mean, it’s hard to improve your team drastically this time of year," the veteran DC surmised. "I think if you look at some of those trades over the years, they really haven’t had the effect some teams were hoping for.
"Unless it’s a trade where you’re getting a guy that you’re going to have for a few years so it’s more of a bigger trade than swapping guys, trading a sixth for a seventh, those type things."
Fangio also noted that position can also play into midseason additions.
"ILB's probably a little harder," Fangio said. "Safety is a little harder. Maybe corner is a little easier depending upon how you're playing. Maybe D-Line a little easier again depending upon how you're playing.
Last season GM Howie Roseman acquired veteran safety Kevin Byard from Tennessee near the deadline for Terrell Edmunds, along with fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 draft. The move looked good on paper but the two-time All-Pro had a tough time tagging into the defense so late and left for Chicago in free agency this spring after a disappointing finish to the 2023 season.
"Each and every case is different obviously," said Fangio. "Sometimes the guys come in with no prior relationship with the coaches and everything is totally new. I think if the guy had been with you somewhere along the line and has system knowledge and comfortability, that helps.
"Every scenario is a little different. Every position is a little different, too."
Recently the Eagles' defense has really picked up its play with a host of young players turner a bit of a corner, including rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and inexperienced players like linebackers Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun, as well as edge rusher Nolan Smith.
"Q Mitchell] has done well since we got him here," Fangio noted. "We thought he was going to be a good player when we drafted him, and he's been that since we got him.
"Really didn't know much about Cooper because he missed all of training camp. I didn't know what it would look like when he got out there. He’s done well the last couple weeks. ... Nolan has done well and keeps improving.
The Philadelphia defense is currently No. 7 in the NFL -- eighth against the run and 10th vs. the pass -- as well as No. 7 in points per game and sixth in red-zone defense. Pro Football Focus' film grades have Fangio's group even better at No. 4 in the NFL.
