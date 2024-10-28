Eagles' Coach Ahead Of Trade Deadline: 'I Love This Team'
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles GM Howie Roseman has a history of making moves at the trade deadline, which has been pushed back a bit to Nov. 5 this year.
At 5-2 after three consecutive wins, the Eagles presumably would be buyers at the deadline, but there are not many obvious needs on the Philadelphia roster.
In fact, the return of Sydney Brown for a torn ACL has alleviated some depth concerns at safety, the play of backups Fred Johnson and Tyler Steen has quelled the thought that Jeff Stoutland may need some help on the offensive line, and Grant Calcaterra's playmaking skills at tight end have been notable during Dallas Goedert's absence with a hamstring injury.
The Eagles also already addressed receiver when acquiring 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson, and a 2025 fifth-round pick, for a third-round selection, and two seventh-rounders next April.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was about needing help from outside the building a day after the Eagles' impressive 37-17 win at Cincinnati.
"I love the team that we have. And I think this team is really coming together," Sirianni said.
Of course, there is a delicate balance for Sirianni in that he wants to show confidence in the hand he's been dealt to date yet the coach also understands Roseman isn't fond of standing still.
"With that being said, I know we're always looking for ways to improve our team," said Sirianni. "I know Howie is the best at that – of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there."
In recent years, Roseman has added players like running back Jay Ajayi, receiver Golden Tate, edge rusher Genard Avery, edge rusher Robert Quinn, and last year's lackluster addition, safety Kevin Byard.
Of that group, the only real difference-maker was Ajayi, who was a significant contributor for the Super Bowl LII champions.
"Like I said, love the guys that we have. I think we're coming together really nicely as a team. But we'll see how this next week plays out," Sirianni said.
The Eagles' biggest need on paper right now is help on the edge. The $51 million deal Bryce Huff signed this offseason complicates the idea of bringing someone significant in unless Roseman is going to give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio the green light to bench the disappointing free-agent signing.
Meanwhile, one intriguing cost-effective option is now off the board after the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs sent a sixth-round pick to New England for Joshua Uche on Monday.
Uche, 26, originally joined New England as the 60th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder, has played in 58 games with four starts for New England and accumulated 20.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. This season Uche has played in seven games and notched two sacks sacks.
The again Za’Darius Smith, 32, of the Cleveland Browns could be a worthy veteran gamble for the Eagles while New Orleans' Chase Young has the pedigree the Eagles' seem to like. Bigger-ticket items like Browns superstar Myles Garrett or Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby are more fantasy-driven.
"Each year is different," Sirianni said of the trade deadline. "Again, like I said, any way we can make the team better, I'm always up for that."