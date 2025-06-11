Eagles’ Defender Picks Up Some Heavyweight Endorsements
PHILADELPHIA - Probably the biggest question mark that could prevent the Super Bowl champion Eagles from sustaining success might be the team's edge defenders.
An offseason of attrition cost Philadelphia Josh Sweat to a big-money, free-agent deal with Arizona and franchise icon Brandon Graham to retirement. Meanwhile, a missed personnel evaluation on Bryce Huff had GM Howie Roseman cutting bait after paying the ex-double-digit sack man about $27 million for 300 snaps.
Left to lead a remade room are emerging young stars Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, along with prove-it free-agent signings Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.
Uche, who once had 11 ½ sacks for New England in 2022, signed a one-year, $1.92 million deal with the Eagles back on March 13 and has been working with the second-team defense for most of the spring but has also mixed in the occasional first-team rep with Smith still recovering from a torn tripes suffered in Super Bowl LIX and being limited to individual work.
After Tuesday's minicamp practice, Uche picked up two heavyweight endorsements that came with All-Pro tints.
Star right tackle Lane Johnson was asked about the edge rushers and ultimately did mention Smith, Hunt, and Ojulari, but the default setting was “Uche,” according to the likely future Hall of Famer.
“I remember playing him [with the] Patriots. Really quick. I thinks he's versatile in what he can do,” Johnson said of Michigan product.
Johnson gets beaten less than Roman Reigns so the All-Pro takes notice of those who have done it.
"He made a good inside move on me and beat me,” Johnson said of a 2023 game when Uche was with the Pats. “Ball was gone but he was really quick. I think he played really low. For taller guys he can get under you if you let him, but I think he's great in coverage.
"Just a multi-tool player and I think he's gonna help us."
All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun also brought up Uche unprompted when discussing his own story of being a prove-it player who turned a one-year opportunity for modest money into a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason.
"In team meetings, [head coach] Nick [Sirianni] mentioned kinda my story and with all the one-year deal guys,” Baun said. “I love it because he uses me as an example to kinda prove yourself.”
“Especially in this organization, this is an organization that's gonna give you a shot, an honest try, and I've talked to Josh Uche especially,” Baun continued. “He's really inspired and trying to take that same trajectory and same path. With that, it's a lot of hard work and dedication to making it your best year.”
