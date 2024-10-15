Eagles Defense Pressing To Make Turnovers Happen
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ offense finally played a game where they didn’t turn the ball over. It had been nearly a year since that happened and it was last November against the Chiefs. The bad news is the Eagles’ defense still can’t seem to force a turnover.
They’re pressing now.
Look no further than the goal-line collision on a woefully underthrown pass by the Browns’ Deshaun Watson on Sunday. It was an easy interception, but rookie Quinyon Mitchell and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson ran into each other, allowing the ball to flutter harmlessly to the ground.
“Two guys just trying to make a play for our team,” said Gardner-Johnson. “We’re both going for the first of the year, the first of his career, but the ball didn’t go our way. Luckily nobody caught it. I’m glad we got the stop and got to play another down.”
Vic Fangio described the missed opportunity another way. Meeting reporters on Tuesday wearing a Phillies Red October sweatshirt, the defensive coordinator compared the play to baseball, a sport he is passionate about.
“The only thing I can assimilate it to – it doesn't happen a lot – is just that gray area fly ball in between the second baseman and center fielder,” he said. “Somebody's got to call it. That might be a little unrealistic, but I do think there is some validity to that. And if the center fielder has it, they’ve got to go get it. But I'm not sure if – every situation is a little different in the timing of it.”
The Eagles have only two forced turnovers all season, both on interceptions from safety Reed Blankenship. That number is tied for dead-last in the NFL. You know who else has just two? The 2-4 Las Vegas Raiders.
Gardner-Johnson has played five seasons in the NF and has always had at least one pick in each of those seasons and has 12 in his career. You have to figure he will get one eventually. Two years ago, he tied for the league lead with six.
Daniel Jones has tossed four interceptions in six games and has been known to fumble the ball. The Eagles will see him on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
“Some teams and players have a knack for it,” said Fangio about getting turnovers. “I think it goes back to the youth a little bit. We just have to find a way to get the ball out some more. No doubt about it.”
