Eagles' Defensive Chief Stands By Talented Second-Year CB
PHILADELPHIA - A spectacular summer for Quinyon Mitchell evaporated a bit in the Eagles’ 21-17 setback to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
Courtland Sutton, the rangy and physical 6-foot-3, 216-pound Broncos wideout, snared four receptions for 76 yards in the final 15 minutes, helping Denver rally from a 14-point deficit to stun the 4-1 Eagles.
Mitchell, the Eagles’ second-year star CB, has been lights out through the first month of the season, while often traveling with the opposition’s No. 1 receiver.
For the first time this season, the other side of the football got the best of the battle with the underrated Sutton snaring five of seven targets with Mitchell in coverage for 77 yards, generating five first downs.
Sutton, who finished with eight receptions in 10 targets for 99 yards overall, was also able to draw a key defensive holding penalty on Mitchell, setting up a two-yard touchdown run by J.K. Dobbins.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was graded as the Eagles’ worst defender who played more than 15 snaps against Denver, a testament to the difference-making ability Sutton provided to the Broncos.
“Yeah, it's a tough one to defend, especially with a guy his size,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked by Eagles On SI about Sutton’s back-shoulder dominance. “I thought we were tight [in coverage]. … They made [the play] and we didn't.”
Too Much, Too Soon?
When pressed on what’s been on Mitchell’s plate while following top-tier WRs, Fangio again highlighted how sticky Mitchell was in coverage.
“Like we had said earlier, [Mitchell] was on [Sutton], highly contested. They made the play. We didn't,” said Fangio.
Tough matchups are the lot in life for a CB1 in the NFL, and Fangio stuck by Mitchell when asked if consistently following the top WR is a little too much, too early for Mitchell.
“I don’t think so,” Fangio said before reiterating again, “I don’t think so.”
Through five games, Mitchell has been ranked as No. 35 of 106 qualifying cornerbacks in the NFL while tallying 24 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and recovering a fumble.
Thursday’s matchup with the 1-4 New York Giants is a little bit easier than expected on paper for Mitchell after second-year star Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, any breather will be short-lived with Minnesota superstar Justin Jefferson looming in Week 7.
