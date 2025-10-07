Eagles Today

Eagles' Defensive Chief Stands By Talented Second-Year CB

Courtland Sutton got the better of Quinyon Mitchell this past Sunday, but the hiccup hasn't shaken any confidence in the young CB.

John McMullen

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) makes a first down catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) makes a first down catch against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - A spectacular summer for Quinyon Mitchell evaporated a bit in the Eagles’ 21-17 setback to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

Courtland Sutton, the rangy and physical 6-foot-3, 216-pound Broncos wideout, snared four receptions for 76 yards in the final 15 minutes, helping Denver rally from a 14-point deficit to stun the 4-1 Eagles. 

Mitchell, the Eagles’ second-year star CB, has been lights out through the first month of the season, while often traveling with the opposition’s No. 1 receiver.

For the first time this season, the other side of the football got the best of the battle with the underrated Sutton snaring five of seven targets with Mitchell in coverage for 77 yards, generating five first downs.

Sutton, who finished with eight receptions in 10 targets for 99 yards overall, was also able to draw a key defensive holding penalty on Mitchell, setting up a two-yard touchdown run by J.K. Dobbins.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mitchell was graded as the Eagles’ worst defender who played more than 15 snaps against Denver, a testament to the difference-making ability Sutton provided to the Broncos.

“Yeah, it's a tough one to defend, especially with a guy his size,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when asked by Eagles On SI about Sutton’s back-shoulder dominance.  “I thought we were tight [in coverage]. … They made [the play]  and we didn't.”

Too Much, Too Soon?

Quinyon Mitchell
Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell speaks to reporters at Eagles Training Camp. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

When pressed on what’s been on Mitchell’s plate while following top-tier WRs, Fangio again highlighted how sticky Mitchell was in coverage.

“Like we had said earlier, [Mitchell]  was on [Sutton], highly contested. They made the play. We didn't,” said Fangio.

Tough matchups are the lot in life for a CB1 in the NFL, and Fangio stuck by Mitchell when asked if consistently following the top WR is a little too much, too early for Mitchell.

“I don’t think so,” Fangio said before reiterating again, “I don’t think so.”

Through five games, Mitchell has been ranked as No. 35 of 106 qualifying cornerbacks in the NFL while tallying 24 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and recovering a fumble.

Thursday’s matchup with the 1-4 New York Giants is a little bit easier than expected on paper for Mitchell after second-year star Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, any breather will be short-lived with Minnesota superstar Justin Jefferson looming in Week 7.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Coach Lauds Broncos For Diffusing Deep Shot

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News