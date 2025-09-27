Eagles' Defensive Star Fined Again
The NFL has fined Eagles’ star Jalen Carter for the second time this season on Saturday, docking the second-team All-Pro defensive tackle $11,593 for taunting after his blocked field goal in last Sunday’s 33-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Carter was ejected from the Eagles' season-opening win over Dallas before the first defensive snap after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter was ultimately suspended for one game and fined a game check, which is just over $57K for the third-year star.
The league then ruled that his absence from the Cowboys game served as the suspension.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked about the league’s point of emphasis on taunting this season and whether or not he has a feel for what the officials are going to call.
To his credit, Sirianni took accountability and didn’t use any crutches for complaint.
"Yeah, I do. Anytime that you have a referee crew, you kind of know the penalties that they call, and you emphasize that every day,” Sirianni explained. “You guys know we have a team meeting, and one of the first things we talk about is that crew's emphasis, just teaching them the rules within that, whether it's roughing the passer or pass interference or illegal shift, whatever it may be.”
Assistant GM Jon Ferrari is the Eagles’ football operations expert and punt together those reports for Sirianni and his staff.
“This week we went and we will continue to do this until we fix the problem,” the Eagles coach said. “We did the taunts. I'm not saying that this crew has a high taunt penalty rate, but we are lacking in that area right now.”
Alan Eck is the referee for Sunday’s clash between the 3-0 Eagles and 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“That's one of the ways we're working to fix it is just to understand that they're calling it tighter,” said Sirianni. "The NFL can do whatever they want to do there. It's our job to play by the rules of how they're calling it.”
By and large, Sirianni is very complimentary of the job the league’s officials do, even though he’s been emotional on the sidelines in the past.
“Year-in, year-out, there's emphasis that the NFL puts on a certain rule,” Sirianni explained. “They go through their studies just like we go through our studies. ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better at this, or we’ve got to officiate this better.’ I love that. I love that they go through that process, and this is no different.
“It's just a different type of penalty that we're seeing and it's getting called more. So, it's our job to play within those rules, keep our composure and play within the rules of the game."