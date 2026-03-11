Jalen Carter, AJ Brown Trade Updates Good for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been no stranger to trade rumors this offseason.

That's a massive understatement. The noise has been loud and consistent since the 2025 season ended, specifically around wide receiver AJ Brown. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an update on where things stand with Philadelphia on Brown.

"The Eagles have had the same stance as the Raiders [on Maxx Crosby] that if they get a price that they feel like is fair, that they can live with, that they'd be open to listening and considering an AJ Brown trade," Schefter said. "So I think that's always possible and open."

This arguably is the right mindset to have, and has been the case throughout his hold process. The Eagles reportedly have had a massive asking price with a "Quinnen Williams-like" package on their minds, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. If the Eagles can get a return like that, great. It sounds like their stance hasn't softened and that's a good thing. If Brown isn't traded, the Eagles will still have a top-five receiver in 2026. That doesn't hurt.

That's not all, though. There was some wild chatter on social media about the idea of the Eagles potentially being willing to move Jalen Carter. It was followed by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reporting that the Eagles did receive calls about Carter.

Don't expect to see a trade in the near future

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal. I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter," Fowler wrote before free agency opened up and Philadelphia lost Phillips to the Carolina Panthers.

Schefter squashed the noise around Carter on Wednesday, though.

"The Eagles have never shopped him," Schefter said. "Never have shopped him. And that doesn't mean that they can't in the future, but they have no made him available."

"The Vikings have made Jonathan Greenard available and it wouldn't surprise me if he ends up being traded..



The Eagles have never made Jalen Carter available and they have never shopped him" @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/lCY9MzUjlk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 11, 2026

That's for the best. Especially with Phillips out the door, if the Eagles can find a way to lock up Carter on an extension to pair with Jordan Davis, it's just going to make everything easier for the franchise in the long run. Plus, there's really no reason to trade him at this moment.

So, from Schefter's comments, it sounds like Brown remains someone to watch, but with the new league year kicking off on Wednesday, it will be very difficult to move him financially, unless it was after June 1. It also doesn't sound like there's any legs to the previous Carter rumors.

In a perfect world, both players will still be playing for the Eagles in 2026 and that isn't impossible, by any means.