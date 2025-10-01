Eagles’ Defensive Star Honored
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles’ second-year star Quinyon Mitchell was honored as the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 31-25 win at Tampa Bay in Week 4.
Mitchell had a career-high five pass breakups against the Bucs and allowed just two receptions for six yards despite being targeted nine times. According to Next Gen Stats, Mitchell allowed a passer rating of 39.6 when Baker Mayfield threw his way in Week 4, the lowest mark this season among any defender targeted nine-or-more times in a single game.
Lock Down
An All-Rookie player and runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Verse en route to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX championship after the 2023 season.
This marks the first-career Defensive Player of the Week Award for Mitchell, who is the fifth Eagles defensive back to win the award over the past 10 seasons and the first since C.J. Gardner-Johnson did it in Week 17 last season.
Mitchell is also the first former Toledo player to win a Defensive Player of the Week award.
Through the Eagles' 4-0 start, Mitchell has amassed 17 tackles with six PBUs and a fumble recovery while playing in all 259 of the team's defensive snaps this season. Pro Football Focus currently has Mitchell as No. 20 of the 103 players at the CB position who've played enough to be ranked.
