Eagles’ Defensive Star Honored

Quinyon Mitchell earned his first career player of the week honor.

John McMullen

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles’ second-year star Quinyon Mitchell was honored as the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 31-25 win at Tampa Bay in Week 4. 

Mitchell had a career-high five pass breakups against the Bucs and allowed just two receptions for six yards despite being targeted nine times. According to Next Gen Stats, Mitchell allowed a passer rating of 39.6 when Baker Mayfield threw his way in Week 4, the lowest mark this season among any defender targeted nine-or-more times in a single game.

Lock Down

Quinyon Mitchell
Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell speaks to reporters at Eagles Training Camp. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI

An All-Rookie player and runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year to the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Verse en route to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX championship after the 2023 season.

This marks the first-career Defensive Player of the Week Award for Mitchell, who is the fifth Eagles defensive back to win the award over the past 10 seasons and the first since C.J. Gardner-Johnson did it in Week 17 last season.

Mitchell is also the first former Toledo player to win a Defensive Player of the Week award.

Through the Eagles' 4-0 start, Mitchell has amassed 17 tackles with six PBUs and a fumble recovery while playing in all 259 of the team's defensive snaps this season. Pro Football Focus currently has Mitchell as No. 20 of the 103 players at the CB position who've played enough to be ranked.

John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

