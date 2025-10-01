Mutual Respect: Two Coaching Heavyweights Set To Spar When Broncos Visit Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - There is a lot of mutual respect between veteran coaches Vic Fangio and Sean Payton.
The two well-respected mentors will match wits again on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field when the unbeaten Eagles host the 2-2 Broncos.
While Fangio, perhaps the most accomplished defensive coordinator in football, was speaking highly of Payton’s offensive acumen in South Philadelphia, the Broncos head coach was reciprocating that over 1,700 miles away in suburban Denver.
Really Good
“He's an excellent play caller,” Fangio said when asked about Payton by Eagles On SI. “They are very multiple on offense with multiple personnel groups, multiple schemes from the play standpoint, but yet he still has a good bit of old school in him, and they'll run the ball.
“They like the power game and the run game. He's really good. He's tough to go against.”
Payton delved even deeper into the relationship.
“No. 1, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Vic. He went to the same high school my father went to in Scranton [Pennsylvania], so long before we ever met each other,” Payton said. “I have a cousin that taught him sixth-grade math.”
Payton has spent most of the past 28 years in the NFL after getting his start with the Eagles as the quarterbacks coach. He’s been a head coach since 2006, except for a one-year suspension in 2012 with New Orleans and a year off in 2022 in between New Orleans and getting the big chair in Denver.
Conversely, Fangio has spent most of the past 39 years in the NFL since 1986, when he was hired to coach the linebackers with the Saints. A brief foray back to college with Stanford in 2010 and a respite after losing the head-coaching job with the Broncos in 2022, when Fangio served as a consultant with the Eagles during their playoff run were the only detours.
“A lot has changed relative to teams, defenses, [and] offenses [over the years],” Payton said.. “Vic’s one of those guys who’s always stayed ahead of the curve. You know you’re getting someone who is going to have a real good game plan that’s going to understand your strengths and weaknesses."
Whomever gets the win on Sunday will not affect the relationship between the two coaching heavyweights
“You’re going to have to be on point with the details, and that’s one of [Fangio's] strengths, all the little things," Payton said. "It’s been a minute... There’s more to this game than just our offense versus the Eagles defense, but there’s a tremendous amount of respect on my part for him and what he’s accomplished.”