Eagles' Defensive Star Upgraded On Practice Report
PHILADELPHIA – There was a slight shift in the Eagles’ practice report on Thursday.
The good news was that starting cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant after starting the week as limited on Wednesday.
The Eagles (4-2) visit the Minnesota Vikings (3-2) on Sunday and will be looking to halt a two-game skid.
Mitchell played just 13 defensive snaps before being ruled out early in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9. A mini-bye after that Thursday night affair has evidently served Mitchell well as he now looks on track to play against the Vikings’ talented receiving corps, led by All-Pro Justin Jefferson and the playmaking Jordan Addison.
Mitchell’s upgraded status was a 180-degree turn from second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel), who was a full participant on Wednesday, and was downgraded to limited on Thursday.
Carter told reporters he would play in Minnesota after practice on Wednesday, but was not in the locker room Thursday, indicating one of two paths, with the positive being Philadelphia managing the star defender to get him to game day or Carter aggravating the heel at Thursday’s practice.
The other injury to keep an eye on for the Eagles is Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson, who was limited for the second straight day with an ankle injury.
Tight end Grant Calcaterra was (oblique) was held out of practice for a second consecutive day and will likely be ruled out tomorrow, leaving the Eagles thin at the position behind starter Dallas Goedert.
Kylen Granson and Cam Latu are the TE options on the 53-man roster, while the Eagles could elevate E.J. Jenkins or the newly-signed Jaheim Bell if needed.
All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun (thumb), and defensive tackle Jordan Davis were both full participants for the second consecutive day.
All Signs Point To Carson
The big news on the Vikings injury report is at quarterback, where former-Eagles Carson Wentz was a full participant with a shoulder injury on his non-throwing shoulder, while J.J. McCarthy (ankle) was listed as limited.
That's a strong indication that Wentz will be starting his fourth consecutive game for Minnesota, and he will be getting some help with the potential returns of rookie left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) and star right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee). Jackson was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, and O'Neill was limited.
The Vikings' stud left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, did not practice due to a rest day.
Minnesota's best pass rusher, Jonathan Greenard, was added to the practice report as a limited participant with a hamstring injury. Other limited players were rookie defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (hip), and srat hybrid defender Andrew Van Ginkel (neck).
Those on the practice report that practiced fully for the Vikings were edge defender Tyler Batty (knee), linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), and center Michael Jurgens (hamstring).
