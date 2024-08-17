Eagles Defensive Tackle Battling For Job: "I Feel Like I'm Heating Up"
PHILADELPHIA – It’s the so-called dog days of summer, and training camp is winding down. That didn’t stop tempers from rising a bit on Sunday, despite the rain and cooler temperatures, when Brett Toth finished his one-on-one rep against defensive tackle PJ Mustipher with a flourish, giving the Penn State product one final shove for good measure.
Mustipher didn’t like that, and as Toth turned his back to return to the line of scrimmage, Mustipher gave him a shove in the back. Nothing more came of it, though.
“It was a big conditioning day (two days) after a game, which we all got a bunch of reps, so there’s going to be a lot of tension there,” said Toth. “I laughed it off. Everyone’s going to be heated. It’s fun. It really means we’re competing there.”
There are still jobs to be one, especially at defensive tackle after the big four of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, and Moro Ojomo. Mustipher is trying to nail down a roster spot.
“Just competition, man,” said Mustipher about his little skirmish with Toth. “We’re in the dog days of camp, so stuff like that’s going to happen. He’s a competitor, I’m a competitor, you need stuff like that.”
Mustipher, who is 24, was made available by Eagles PR to talk after Saturday morning’s practice, the first time we’ve heard from the 6-4, 318-pound defensive tackle since he signed as a free agent on March 19.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who will speak to the media on Sunday morning, said previously that an ideal number of defensive tackles he’d like to keep on the final roster is five to seven. Marlon Tuipulotu is probably the favorite to be No. 5, but Mustipher can also play nose guard, like Tuipulotu can.
In Thursday's 14-13 win over the Patriots, Mustipher played 26 snaps and made three tackles, including one for loss.
“We’re still competing out here,” he said. “It’s a great D-line room. It’s one of the best I’ve been in since I’ve been in the league. I’m just excited. Each and every day we go out, you turn on the tape after practice and everybody’s popping. The competition is still rolling, but you have to appreciate that. That’s why we’re here.”
This is Mustipher’s third team since arriving with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year.
His older brother, Sam, who is 28, is now playing for the Broncos after three years with the Bears and last year with the Ravens, but they did not overlap. Like PJ, Sam was also an undrafted free agent, though in 2019, but he plays center and has started 42 games there. The Mustipher brothers live and train together in the offseason.
Denver stashed PJ on its practice squad until the New Orleans Saints signed him to their 53-man roster. He played in the final four games with the Saints and made four tackles.
“(Camp) is going real good,” he said after opting to sign with the Eagles because he feels he’s a good fit in Fangio’s scheme. “Definitely after the first week it felt like I was knocking some rust off, but I’m starting to get into the rhythm of things, starting to jell with the guys more.
"You know, it’s my first year here, so starting to get an understanding of what coach Vic wants us to do and our responsibilities. It’s going well. I feel like I’m heating up.”
