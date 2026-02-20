Eagles Get Boost With 3-Time Pro Bowler’s Reported Return

The Philadelphia Eagles got two different positive updates on Thursday.

Eagles insider Derrick Gunn took to X and reported that three-time Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson is planning to return for the 2026 season despite rumors about potential retirement during Super Bowl Week.

"Despite his frustrations with health issues Landon Dickerson is planning to return for the 2026 season ... per source," Gunn wrote.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is huge news in itself. Dickerson was beaten up for a good chunk of the 2025 season. When healthy, he's among the best overall linemen in the game. Plus, he's just 27 years old. Finding a way to keep him around for years to come would be for the best, if he can stay healthy.

The Eagles' offensive line was under a microscope all season thanks in large part to the injuries the franchise dealt with. On top of Dickerson's reported return, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Lane Johnson also is expected to return in 2026.

"Lane Johnson just told me that he’s officially returning for a 14th season with the Eagles," McLane wrote. "Having the future HOF right tackle will be key as HC Nick Sirianni alters the offense under new OC Sean Mannion in 2026.

"The Eagles will also have a new O-line coach after Jeff Stoutland resigned earlier this month. Johnson will lead a group that has had only one positional coach in the NFL. Chris Kuper will be taking over responsibilities as the scheme is likely to change. Johnson missed the final eight games of the season, including the playoff loss to the 49ers, with a Lisfranc foot injury. But he has continued his rehab as he works to regain full strength."

So, it sounds like both stars will be back with the franchise in 2026. The Eagles could still use one more option this offseason, but getting Dickerson and Johnson back for 2026 is as good as fans could hope for right now. One guy the Eagles should be watching closely is Mekhi Becton. If the Los Angeles Chargers let him go this offseason, he arguably could be the finishing touch.

