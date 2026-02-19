Daniel Jeremiah On A First Round TE For The Eagles? ‘That’s Not Howie’s M.O.’

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles may have to remake their tight end room this spring but don’t expect that to start in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, according to former Philadelphia scout and lead NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

“I don't see them going in that direction,” Jeremiah said when asked about dynamic Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq as an option for the Eagles at No. 23 overall and how the top 2026 TE matches up to the talented 2025 duo of Chicago's Colston Loveland and Indianapolis' Tyler Warren.

“I think Sadiq is a talented player but he's not in the same grade for me as those guys from last year with Colston Loveland [and] Tyler Warren,” Jeremiah said on his annual pre-scouting combine video conference call. “He's just not gonna be as big.”

What Sadiq is at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds is athletic.

“Those guys are just bigger guys. [Sadiq is] gonna run like crazy. He's gonna jump out of the gym. He's super dynamic, super explosive,” Jeremiah explained.

And that means there is plenty to like about Sadiq as a player.

“Someone who can take quick screens from the tight end position and do things with it with the explosiveness and the ability to just run away from everybody and then you'll see him on a lot of runaway routes, a lot of wheel routes,” Jeremiah said when discussing the former Ducks star's strengths. “But I don't think he's as polished as either Loveland or Warren in terms of running a full complement of routes from the tight end position.”

Not A Fit?

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The idea of the Eagles selecting a tight end that high just doesn’t click with Jeremiah, who worked for Eagles GM Howie Roseman from 2010 to 2012.

“I don't think it's Howie's M.O.,” Jeremiah said. “I look at where they are offensive line-wise. I know Lane [Johnson] said he's coming back but [right tackle is] something you're looking forward in the future.

“You gotta find that eventual replacement there. We'll see what happens in the offseason with Landon Dickerson as well so to me offensive line for the Eagles seems a little bit more likely and a place they can go.”

That doesn’t mean TE is off the table on Day 2, though.

“You look at where they are with some of their other picks. … I think there's gonna be opportunities for a tight end at that point in time and a guy I like in that range is Max Klare from Ohio State,” said Jeremiah. “… This year didn't have the production he would like liked there at Ohio State [where] there is a lot of mouths to feed.”

Jeremiah then offered up an impressive comp for Klare in Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta.

“I think when you go back and watch him at Purdue you can see the ability he has,” Jeremiah said. “A little bit more of a traditional guy. He reminds me a little bit of Sam LaPorta when I watched him with some of the burst, the fluidity. His ability to really go get the ball. That was someone I really like kinda in that second-round range.”

