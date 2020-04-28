EAGLES DEPTH CHART: Defense

The Eagles’ virtual workout program began on Monday, so there is still a long way to go until a depth chart is established.

Even though Chip Kelly told everyone the value of depth charts when he was in town years ago, and that is they are written in sand, the 26 recent additions – 10 draft picks, 13 undrafted players, and one awarded via the IPP - have to fit somewhere.

After already making a depth chart for the offensive side of the ball, he is my look at how things may shake out on the defensive side:

DEFENSIVE END: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Genard Avery, Shareef Miller, Casey Toohill, Daeshon Hall, Joe Ostman, Matt Leo.

Notes: The number three end behind Graham and Barnett is wide open. Sweat looks like the frontrunner after playing a mostly productive 34 percent of the defensive snaps last season, and making four sacks … Avery and Ostman have the ability to play more of a “joker” role for Jim Schwartz … Miller has to show what he can after not hitting the field as a rookie.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson, Javon Hargrave, Hassan Ridgeway, Anthony Rush, Bruce Hector, Albert Huggins, Raequan Williams

Notes: Should be the strongest unit on the team, perhaps a smidge ahead of the offensive guard position. That was the thinking last year, too, though until injuries struck … Jackson should be good to go after having Lisfranc surgery shortly after his season ended following the opening game … Hargrave should be fun to watch.

LINEBACKER: Nathan Gerry, T.J. Edwards, Davion Taylor, Jatavis Brown, Duke Riley, Shaun Bradley, Alex Singleton, Dante Olson

Notes: The two rookies, Taylor and Bradley, give his unit an instant upgrade in speed. Taylor was picked in the third round, so expect a role carved out for him on defense … the big question is, which one of these players will make up for the departure of Nigel Bradham? It comes down to Gerry and Edwards in all likelihood.

CORNERBACK 1: Darius Slay, Sidney Jones, Trevor Williams, Tremon Smith, Michael Jacquet

CORNERBACK 2: Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, Craig James, Prince Smith

SLOT CORNERBACK: Nickell Robey-Coleman, Cre’Von LeBlanc, Grayland Arnold

Notes: Jacquet may eventually be better suited to play safety at 6-2, 201 pounds … The number two CB spot is up for grabs, but right now the thought is Maddox will be given the first crack at winning the job. … Maddox is maybe the most versatile of the bunch and that makes him valuable.

FREE SAFETY: Rodney McLeod, Will Parks, Marcus Epps, Rudy Ford

BOX SAFETY: Jalen Mills, Will Parks, K’Von Wallace, Elijah Riley

Notes: Plenty of position flexibility here … It will be interesting to watch Mills’ transition from cornerback to safety … Parks can play anywhere in the secondary and probably will … Wallace will have a role as a rookie.