Eagles Did Work On Athletic Memphis LB

.@MemphisFB LB @_ChandlerMartin is a top sleeper. 206 tackles, 33 TFL, 10 sacks in 23-24.



4.55 at Pro Day. Shuttle (4.22) + 3-cone (6.85) times would have finished 1st among Combine LBs.#Falcons visit.

Virtuals #Bills, #Commanders, #Eagles, #Saints.https://t.co/OJSWMnhQUX