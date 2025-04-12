Eagles Today

Eagles Did Work On Athletic Memphis LB

Chandler Martin is an athletic, undersized LB who could be a Day 3 option for Philadelphia.

John McMullen

Memphis' Chandler Martin (11) prepares for UAB to snap the ball during the game between UAB and the University of Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Memphis' Chandler Martin (11) prepares for UAB to snap the ball during the game between UAB and the University of Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There’s been little information on the Eagles and the linebacker position as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches.

Philadelphia is strong at the top of its depth chart as long as defensive leader Nakobe Dean can return from a torn patellar tendon in his knee, suffered on Wild Card Weekend, to join first-team All-Pro Zack Baun in the starting lineup.

The organization is also high on second-year player Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and his upside to take over as the LB3 for veteran Oren Burks, who left for Cincinnati in free agency after an impressive postseason run replacing Dean.

However, even if all of that falls into place, the Eagles need to add depth at that position with Ben VanSumeren making the shift from linebacker to fullback.

One option could be speedy Memphis linebacker Chandler Martin, who confirmed to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo that he met virtually with the Eagles.

Martin noted he met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Game and then had virtual check-ins with Buffalo, Washington, and New Orleans, along with the Eagles.

Martin produced 206 tackles – 33 for loss – and 10 sacks over two seasons with Memphis. He’s undersized at 5-foot-11 and 229 pounds but catches scouts' eyes with his movement skills, running a 4.55 at his Pro Day, with shuttle (4.22) and three-cone (6.85) numbers that would have been tops among the LBs working at the combine.

At athletic Day 3 option for the Eagles at LB makes some sense, and Martin could go earlier than expected with teams that value movement skills like Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia starts the process with four picks in the fifth round (Nos. 161, 164, 165 and 168).

