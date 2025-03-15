Eagles Dip Into College Ranks For Another Assistant
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are again adding to their coaching staff from the college ranks.
Nick Sirianni is bringing on the 26-year-old Cole Peterson as assistant to the head coach, according to CBSSports/247Sports.
Peterson had been the chief of staff/executive director of football operations at Alabama-Birmingham.
To clarify, assistant to the head coach is more of a personal assistant to Sirianni and should not be confused with the status of higher level jobs like assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton or associate head coach Kevin Patullo have or have had.
It remains to be seen if Patullo keeps the associate head coach title after being promoted to offensive coordinator after Kellen Moore left to become the head coach in New Orleans.
This is the third time the Eagles have dipped into the college ranks to fortify their coaching staff due to departures after the Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Former Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler was tabbed to replace Doug Nussmeier as quarterbacks coach after the latter left to join his long-time friend Moore as the OC with the Saints.
Former Notre Dame and Youngstown State QB Montgomery VanGorder, who has been the assistant QBs coach at Georgia, is being hired as an offensive assistant as well. VanGorder might get the assistant QBs coach in Philadelphia or the offensive assistant title Kyle Valero had before also leaving for New Orleans to be Moore's assistant wide receivers coach.
Before his stint at UAB, Peterson was assistant to the head coach Tom Allen at Indiana and was once the youngest director of player personnel in college football at Youngstown State.